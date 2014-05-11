Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
davide ragusa
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
filed gray firewoods
Brown and gray wood
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 11, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
abstract
pattern
wood
grey
creative
branch
log
logs
pile
fire wood
kindling
brown
sticks
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20