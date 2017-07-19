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Joshua Reddekopp
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field under white clouds
Watching it roll in
A map marker
Saskatchewan, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
cloud
canada
field
weather
grassland
outdoors
cable
saskatchewan
azure sky
cumulus
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