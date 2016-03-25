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Scott Webb
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field of trees near mountain range
Snowy mountain view in Banff
A map marker
Banff, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
snow
grey
ice
adventure
mountain range
outdoors
cliff
peak
windy
escape
majestic
conifer
icy
valleys
canyons
climbers
cliff face
canada
banff
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