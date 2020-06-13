Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mohamed Shaffaf
@shaffuscanvas
Download free
Share
Info
Mid Valley Megamall, Mid Valley City, Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Published on
June 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Nikon Coolpix P1000 at a Nikon Exhibition in Malaysia.
Related collections
Hippie
120 photos
· Curated by Genevieve Nalls
hippie
Flower Images
plant
Curved architecture
139 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #149: Grovemade
9 photos
· Curated by Grovemade
grovemade
office
work
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
camera
electronics
mid valley megamall
mid valley city
kuala lumpur
federal territory of kuala lumpur
malaysia
crowd
photographer
photography
photo
video gaming
PNG images