Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rosesh Bhandari
@roseshijk_z
Download free
Share
Info
Pokhara, Nepal
Published on
February 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Desktop and Tech
283 photos
· Curated by Joan Aldrich
HD Desktop Wallpapers
tech
HD Computer Wallpapers
Austria
140 photos
· Curated by Paul Gilmore
austria
outdoor
hiking
Minimalist
395 photos
· Curated by Drew Wickline
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Related tags
human
clothing
apparel
robe
fashion
gown
evening dress
People Images & Pictures
pokhara
nepal
female
HD Grey Wallpapers
sleeve
leisure activities
People Images & Pictures
HD Retro Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Girls Photos & Images
lake
dance pose
Public domain images