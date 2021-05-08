Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vivek Sharma
@vivekxr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 8, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
rocks
himalayas
uttarakhand india
hills
indian mountains
isolated
hill top
hut
peaks
village
india
indian hills
himachal pradesh
uttarakhand
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
Backgrounds
Related collections
Explore Iceland
219 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
iceland
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
That Asian Life
244 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
asian
People Images & Pictures
human
Top 100 Most Viewed Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers