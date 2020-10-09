Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Francesco Ungaro
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-H1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
rubble
ground
rock
road
gravel
dirt road
slate
Backgrounds
Related collections
Distinct Foreground
49 photos · Curated by Marshall Pittman
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
in the wild
53 photos · Curated by Chris McDonald
wild
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #5: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
outdoor