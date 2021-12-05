Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
sunlight
Nature Images
outdoors
flare
Light Backgrounds
HD Sky Wallpapers
Sunset Images & Pictures
dawn
dusk
red sky
Sun Images & Pictures
sunrise
Free images
Related collections
People - anonymous
150 photos · Curated by Kayla Case
People Images & Pictures
human
man
DISCOVER NEW GROUNDS
51 photos · Curated by Sven L'bauer
outdoor
road
HD Grey Wallpapers
Sweet Tooth
123 photos · Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
sweet
dessert
Food Images & Pictures