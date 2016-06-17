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Robert Bye
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few people sitting inside church
One person in church
A map marker
Garden of Gethsemane, Jerusalem, Palestine
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 17, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
dark
architecture
church
purple
jesus
brown
christianity
religion
palestine
jerusalem
garden of gethsemane
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