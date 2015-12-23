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Tanaphong Toochinda
daen_2chinda
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Ferris wheel
Hongkok view
A map marker
Hong Kong
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Published on
December 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
LEICA CAMERA AG, LEICA X (Typ 113)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
building
road
street
grey
bus
vehicle
cityscape
street photography
hongkong
tower
ferris wheel
ocean view
wide angle
buses
hong kong
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