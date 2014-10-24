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Ales Krivec
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fern tree under white clouds
Snowy rocks in the evening
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 24, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sunset
blue
winter
sunrise
snow
cloud
yellow
brown
dawn
cold
evening
trail
scene
alpine
ridge
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