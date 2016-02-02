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Mathieu Turle
nbmat
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Ferguson 165 tractor
Rusty Ferguson tractor
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 2, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
logo
grey
farm
vehicle
metal
farming
brand
sign
tractor
old
rust
metal background
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