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female concrete statue under white clouds
Hiroshima
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Hiroshima Castle, Hiroshima-shi, Japan
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Published on
April 11, 2017 (UTC)
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SONY, ILCE-7
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
japan
blue
purple
statue
hiroshima
art
building
human
plant
outdoors
sculpture
monument
fir
conifer
abies
hiroshima castle
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