Old Elbe Tunnel, also known as St. Pauli Elbe Tunnel, is a pedestrian and vehicle tunnel in Hamburg, Germany that was opened in 1911. A 426 m long tunnel with two 6 m diameter tubes running 24 m beneath the surface connected central Hamburg with the docks and shipyards on the southern bank of the Elbe. For tens of thousands of workers in one of the world's busiest harbors, this was a great improvement.