Go to Eduardo Soares's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green and purple succulent plants
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Brazil
Published on Canon, EOS Rebel SL3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

water drops on succulents

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

brazil
drops
rain
succulents
plants
Nature Images
pot
HD Water Wallpapers
weather
drizzle
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
produce
artichoke
jar
vase
potted plant
pottery
Free stock photos

Related collections

Succulent Gardens
81 photos · Curated by Susan Lewis-Penix
garden
succulent
plant
@eduschadesoares - Nature
10 photos · Curated by Eduardo Soares
brazil
Leaf Backgrounds
branch
Flowers
28 photos · Curated by Andrea Martin
Flower Images
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking