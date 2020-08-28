Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hans Ripa
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
digitalis purpurea
roter finger hut
gift pflanze
plant
blossom
Flower Images
foxglove
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Neutrals
51 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
neutral
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
people
392 photos
· Curated by apple s.
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
Wanderlust
202 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
wanderlust
outdoor
People Images & Pictures