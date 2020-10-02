Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Andrea Cipriani
@a_ndrecip
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
October 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
cactus pot under a soft light in black and white.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
cactus
HD Aesthetic Wallpapers
bw
blackandwhite
greyscale
HD Wallpapers
plants
Light Backgrounds
bwphoto
Flower Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Explore Yosemite Park
61 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
explore
park
yosemite
Earth
59 photos
· Curated by Fabien Edjou
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Retro Cameras
57 photos
· Curated by Gabriella Clare Marino
retro camera
camera
electronic