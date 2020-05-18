Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gruescu Ovidiu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 18, 2020
Canon, EOS 760D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
poppy
Rose Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
flowers
5 photos · Curated by Scott Noel-Hemming
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Flowers
190 photos · Curated by Suzanne Dommer
Flower Images
poppy
plant
Floral
17 photos · Curated by Jenny Hirsohn
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant