Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elia Pellegrini
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 7, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
finger
human
People Images & Pictures
hand
wrist
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #106: Nathan Kontny
9 photos
· Curated by Nathan Kontny
collection
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #162: The Histographer
9 photos
· Curated by The Histographer
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Staircases
30 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
staircase
stair
architecture