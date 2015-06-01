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Matthew Henry
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Featured in
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Animals
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fawn pug covered by Burberry textile between plants
Pug snugged in a blanket
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
forest
dog
animal
wildlife
grey
funny wallpaper
dog wallpaper
fun
alien
cold
funny background
pug
dog background
burrito
custom
pug wallpaper
funny wallpapers
wrapped
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