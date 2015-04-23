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Scott Webb
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fault block mountain near body of water wallpaper
Cliff under light clouds
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
summer
mountains
sun
clouds
grey
rock
outdoors
cliff
coast
edge
open space
cloudscape
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