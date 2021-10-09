Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
László Glatz
@glatz0
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Canon, EOS 1300D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
swan
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
Related collections
SNEAKERS 👟
109 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
sneaker
shoe
footwear
Science
137 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
science
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Made by hand
14 photos · Curated by Emma Mitchell
hand
craft
tool