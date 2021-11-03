Go to Michela Lagomarsini's profile
@lakerulez
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on PENTAX, K20D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking