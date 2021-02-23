Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Steven Lasry
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Paris, France
Published
on
February 23, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Fascinating details of a green leaf 🇫🇷
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
Paris Pictures & Images
france
plant
veins
HD Pattern Wallpapers
parallel
lines
Life Images & Photos
fascinating
detail
nature wonder
green leaf
Leaf Backgrounds
Texture Backgrounds
Free pictures
Related collections
wellness
12 photos
· Curated by Elizabeth Dunlop
wellness
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
2nd Density
250 photos
· Curated by Trisha B
plant
Flower Images
HD Green Wallpapers
eco
32 photos
· Curated by Elizabeth Dunlop
eco
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds