Go to Steven Lasry's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaf in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Paris, France
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Fascinating details of a green leaf 🇫🇷

Related collections

wellness
12 photos · Curated by Elizabeth Dunlop
wellness
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
2nd Density
250 photos · Curated by Trisha B
plant
Flower Images
HD Green Wallpapers
eco
32 photos · Curated by Elizabeth Dunlop
eco
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking