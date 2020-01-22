Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fang-Wei Lin
@fangweilin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 22, 2020
E-PL7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Säntis, Alpstein Massif, Switzerland
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
peak
ice
HD Grey Wallpapers
glacier
HD Snow Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Wavy
64 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
wavy
sea
Beach Images & Pictures
Collection #132: Mackey Saturday
8 photos
· Curated by Mackey Saturday
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
Science
138 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
science
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images