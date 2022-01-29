Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Herlambang Tinasih Gusti
@tinasihgusti
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Panasonic, DMC-G85
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
clinic
clothing
apparel
female
People Images & Pictures
prayer
worship
Girls Photos & Images
architecture
building
Birthday Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Cake Images
crowd
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Watch the Sky
212 photos · Curated by Jessica Wright
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
Unsplash Photo Prints
13 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #130: Peak Design
7 photos · Curated by Peak Design
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images