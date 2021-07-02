Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Andrew Haimerl —RIP
@andrew_haimerl
Download free
Share
Info
ZhiShan, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan
Published on
July 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A view from atop an apartment complex in Taipei, Taiwan.
Related tags
zhishan
taiwan
shilin district
taipei city
taipei
fear
heights
paraglide
jump
taipei mrt
rooftop
building
risky
Free stock photos
Related collections
Creativity
60 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
creativity
desk
table
Sparkles
77 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Sparkle Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
night
Collection #56: David Heinemeier Hansson
9 photos
· Curated by David Heinemeier Hansson
outdoor
dusk
sunrise