Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arno Senoner
@arnosenoner
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sankt Ulrich, Südtirol, Italien
Published
on
September 1, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A side view of an old chalet in the Dolomites, Südtirol, Italy.
Related tags
südtirol
sankt ulrich
italien
hut
alto adige
baita
hütte
gröden
gardena
bozen
Italy Pictures & Images
tirol
europe
austria
pasture
alm
dolomites
Mountain Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
Summer Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Northern Italy
311 photos
· Curated by Arno Senoner
Italy Pictures & Images
italien
südtirol
“watch and learn“ - a selection of my unsplash pics
132 photos
· Curated by Arno Senoner
italien
HD Grey Wallpapers
Italy Pictures & Images
Home and Garden
384 photos
· Curated by Javier Andre
garden
home
indoor