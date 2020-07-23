Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kieran Wood
@kieran_wood
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Burnaby, BC, Canada
Published on
July 24, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Pacific Tree Frog on a leaf close up
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
burnaby
bc
canada
amphibian
Frog Images
wildlife
pacific tree frog
macro
canadian
british columbia
close-up
depth of field
camoflauge
green frog
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
tree frog
Free images
Related collections
Frösche
52 photos
· Curated by Peter Schulte
frosche
Frog Images
Animals Images & Pictures
prana
74 photos
· Curated by Josie Mallette
prana
plant
Flower Images
Nature and Wildlife
86 photos
· Curated by Kieran Wood
wildlife
canada
ab