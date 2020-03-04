Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
McGill Library
@mcgilllibrary
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Art Deco - A colour plate entitled Benedictus 'Relais" - 15.
Related tags
advertisement
poster
illustration
painting
art deco
Historical Photos & Images
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
home decor
HD Windows Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Images for in the frames
248 photos
· Curated by Amanda Leite
frame
human
Travel Images
VINTAGE POSTER
89 photos
· Curated by cropmarks
Vintage Backgrounds
poster
advertisement
Shahrzad
58 photos
· Curated by shahrzad molaei
shahrzad
HD Art Wallpapers
painting