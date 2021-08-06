Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joris Lingė
@_linge
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bernardinų sodas, Vilnius, Lithuania
Published
on
August 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A forest almost falling, overflowing onto a calm river
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
bernardinų sodas
vilnius
lithuania
HD Forest Wallpapers
river
film photography
trees in forest
Tree Images & Pictures
river side
black and white nature
black and white photography
analog photography
35mm
vegetation
plant
woodland
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
Public domain images
Related collections
Underwater
258 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
underwater
sea
Animals Images & Pictures
In the mountains
54 photos
· Curated by Harry Singh
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
SNEAKERS 👟
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
sneaker
shoe
footwear