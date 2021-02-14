Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Oscar Helgstrand
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tyresö, Sweden
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Frozen winter lake with reed
Related tags
tyresö
sweden
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Grass Backgrounds
reed
Nature Images
HD Sky Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
field
stockholm
Winter Images & Pictures
agriculture
grain
Sun Images & Pictures
reeds
dry
plants
Summer Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Natural World
108 photos
· Curated by Heidi Thomasen
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
A Glorious Church
29 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
church
building
architecture
STREET STYLE
324 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
style
street
human