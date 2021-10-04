Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Robert Linder
@rwlinder
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
street repair
road closed
road work
detour
infrastructure
construction
sign
fence
barricade
street
HD City Wallpapers
road
urban
building
town
People Images & Pictures
human
Free pictures
Related collections
Magical
52 photos
· Curated by Becca Berggren
magical
plant
field
Green
261 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
Color Palette
360 photos
· Curated by Caitlyn Burns
Flower Images
human
People Images & Pictures