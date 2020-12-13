Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nolan Di Meo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lej da Staz, Celerina/Schlarigna, Suisse
Published
on
December 13, 2020
Canon EOS 200D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lej da staz
celerina/schlarigna
suisse
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
lake
Mountain Images & Pictures
rock
trail
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
colour
alp
Travel Images
explore
adventure
scenic
reflect
view
outdoor
Free images
Related collections
The Unsplash Book
104 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Rooms
17 photos
· Curated by JoAnn Burns
room
indoor
interior
Trees and Leaves
439 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
leafe
Tree Images & Pictures
plant