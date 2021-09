So, I saw at a local photo gallery a photo of this Bison. It is the most interesting thing, its not everyday you see a white Bison! I tried looking up articles on it and everything but could only find a select few with not much information. Most of them said "go to this area and you have a slight chance of seeing it" and things like that. So I tried my chances and ended up finding it! It was the most breathtaking experience seeing such an amazing, rare animal.