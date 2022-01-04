Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hans Zeilstra
@hzeilstra
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
20d
ago
SONY, DSC-WX9
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Garden in Amsterdam
Related tags
Bee Pictures & Images
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
apidae
blossom
Flower Images
plant
anemone
bumblebee
honey bee
petal
anther
pollen
Free images
Related collections
Winter
37 photos
· Curated by Hollowed Witch
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Blossoms Bloom
236 photos
· Curated by Ioana M
bloom
blossom
Flower Images
Pacific Northwest
77 photos
· Curated by Carol Doane
pacific northwest
united state
outdoor