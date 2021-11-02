Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joe Straker
@joestrakerphotography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Northumberland, UK
Published
on
November 2, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ancient castle through a hole in the trees
Related tags
northumberland
uk
castle
architecture
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
tower
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
high castle
view
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Wood Wallpapers
silhouette
europe
ancient
castle wall
landmark
historic
Free images
Related collections
ROADS
173 photos
· Curated by Caleb Pate
road
asphalt
highway
Yellow + Grey
291 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Makers: Cat and Ben
16 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
picture