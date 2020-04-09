Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gio Bartlett
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 9, 2020
DMC-GH4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A recording mic on a stand.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
electrical device
microphone
Related collections
J Street Double Oak & Olorosso Picks
14 photos
· Curated by Caeli Andrews
microphone
electrical device
mic
Jay Rai
11 photos
· Curated by jay rai
home
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
_nav
4,534 photos
· Curated by Carol Freire
nav
human
HD Grey Wallpapers