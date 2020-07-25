Go to Bruce Hong's profile
@hongqi
Download free
white and pink lotus flower in bloom
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Lotus

Related collections

Flowers
7 photos · Curated by Kim Burcham
Flower Images
plant
blossom
buddha
88 photos · Curated by miracle
Buddha Images
plant
Flower Images
Prana Tanya
77 photos · Curated by Brenna Witt
zen
plant
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking