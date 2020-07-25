Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bruce Hong
@hongqi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 26, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lotus
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
lotus
Flower Images
Rose Images
plant
blossom
lily
pond lily
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Flowers
7 photos
· Curated by Kim Burcham
Flower Images
plant
blossom
buddha
88 photos
· Curated by miracle
Buddha Images
plant
Flower Images
Prana Tanya
77 photos
· Curated by Brenna Witt
zen
plant
outdoor