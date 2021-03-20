Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Erge Mahindra
@erge___
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 20, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Dark Leaf
Related collections
Atmospheric
286 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
atmospheric
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Dark Portraits
829 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD Dark Wallpapers
portrait
HD Black Wallpapers
Shapes, Patterns & Textures
84 photos
· Curated by Kirill
shape
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Related tags
plant
vegetation
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
fern
bush
HD Black Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Dark Wallpapers
plants
garden
Fish Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Free pictures