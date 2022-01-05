Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vladimir Dementyev
@palkan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Magadan Oblast, Russia
Published
28d
ago
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The old wound
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
magadan oblast
russia
aerial view
mountain landscape
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
mountain range
Landscape Images & Pictures
peak
panoramic
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Portraits
680 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
portrait
human
People Images & Pictures
Food
241 photos
· Curated by Florian Klien
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plate
In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
611 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
sea
outdoor
drone view