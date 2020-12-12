Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joel Muniz
@jmuniz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Friends
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
glasses
nose ring
Women Images & Pictures
two women
friends
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
face
accessory
accessories
photo
portrait
photography
sunglasses
selfie
Free images
Related collections
TWCD
102 photos
· Curated by Susan Lewis
twcd
outdoor
Winter Images & Pictures
The Collective Clinic
102 photos
· Curated by Alaina Recsky
human
portrait
HD Grey Wallpapers
est2020
213 photos
· Curated by Victor Quintana
est2020
plant
Flower Images