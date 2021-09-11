Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nandita Dhindsa
@gugu_monsta
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, India
Published
on
September 11, 2021
LGE, Nexus 4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
jaisalmer
rajasthan
india
architecture
fort
old architecture
old fort
mughal architecture
stone wall
castle
building
Brick Backgrounds
wall
walkway
path
bell tower
tower
archaeology
Backgrounds
Related collections
Blurrrr
387 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
blurrrr
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Mood: Umbrella
34 photos · Curated by Kirill
umbrella
street
rain
Stuck in Time
276 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
floating
float