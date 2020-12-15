Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kris Sevinc
@krissevinc
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 15, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
still life
fig
fig tree
HD Turquoise Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
veins
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Inspiring
46 photos
· Curated by Carla Ferreira
inspiring
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Merry
152 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
merry
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Sunshine vibes
65 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers