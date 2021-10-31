Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shubhangam Sarkar
@shub_sar05
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published
on
October 31, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
kolkata
west bengal
india
People Images & Pictures
human
skin
photography
photo
finger
Free pictures
Related collections
Abstract and Textures
239 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Collection #126: Dan Dalton
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Dalton
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #167: Lonely Whale
8 photos
· Curated by Lonely Whale
straw
drink
sea