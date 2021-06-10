Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Susanne Alexander
@smalexander
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hiwassee River, Tennessee, USA
Published
on
June 10, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-ZS60
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bald eagle in evergreen tree daytime on former Cherokee lands
Related tags
hiwassee river
tennessee
usa
Eagle Images & Pictures
bald eagle
eagle in tree
fir tree
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
beak
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Fashion
77 photos
· Curated by Tran Mau Tri Tam
fashion
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Sky and Space
79 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
Space Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
World Book Day
199 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Book Images & Photos
reading
HD Grey Wallpapers