Go to Jexo's profile
@jexo
Download free
black laptop computer beside books
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Brighton, Velká Británie
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T20
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Writing down thoughts and ideas when designing new products.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

brighton
velká británie
plant
journaling
deep thoughts
deep thought
markers
work
brainstorming
plants
pencil
notepad
remote work
Book Images & Photos
product management
product
notebook
note
notes
startup
Free stock photos

Related collections

>> SETTING
11 photos · Curated by Julie DesJardins
setting
idea
home
books
11 photos · Curated by Stephanie Ifill
Book Images & Photos
plant
table
WILD SOUL WRITING
93 photos · Curated by Sharon Eden
writing
Book Images & Photos
blog
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking