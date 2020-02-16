Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anshu A
Available for hire
Download free
Published on
February 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A jar of yogurt or Kefir milk
Share
Info
Related collections
Foodie Collection
1,497 photos
· Curated by Joe Phil
Food Images & Pictures
pancake
drink
Food
23 photos
· Curated by Green Record
Food Images & Pictures
plant
vegetable
KEFIR
22 photos
· Curated by Hardiono Handoko
kefir
drink
milk