Go to Anshu A's profile
Available for hire
Download free
clear glass jar with white liquid
clear glass jar with white liquid
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A jar of yogurt or Kefir milk

Related collections

Foodie Collection
1,497 photos · Curated by Joe Phil
Food Images & Pictures
pancake
drink
Food
23 photos · Curated by Green Record
Food Images & Pictures
plant
vegetable
KEFIR
22 photos · Curated by Hardiono Handoko
kefir
drink
milk
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking