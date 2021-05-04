Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Manki Kim
@kimdonkey
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 4, 2021
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
desserts
greek yogurt
strawberries
magpie&tiger
cup
avocado
cream
Food Images & Pictures
creme
dessert
People Images & Pictures
human
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
strawberry
finger
yogurt
sweets
confectionery
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #177: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
Star Images
night
Interesting Doors
117 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
door
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
I Do
82 photos
· Curated by Teresa Wong
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures