Go to Mika Baumeister's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in red dress walking on green grass field during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Street Photography
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Just a girl taking photos under a magnolia tree.

Related collections

Wet
733 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
wet
outdoor
sea
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking